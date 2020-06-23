Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.55. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $5,224,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 64,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Expedia Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 7,441.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

