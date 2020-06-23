Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Exterran worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 214,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Exterran by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Exterran Corp has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

