Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,387. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after buying an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,069,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,201,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,663,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp lowered Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.