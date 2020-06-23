Exxe Group (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Shares Down 1.8%

Exxe Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXA) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 2,871,315 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,377,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Exxe Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXXA)

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

