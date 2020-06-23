F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of F5 Networks worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

