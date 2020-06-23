Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) versus Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Critical Analysis

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Famous Dave’s of America and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jack in the Box 1 8 7 0 2.38

Famous Dave’s of America currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $77.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Famous Dave’s of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Famous Dave’s of America is more favorable than Jack in the Box.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Jack in the Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.00 $4.86 million N/A N/A Jack in the Box $950.11 million 1.71 $94.44 million $4.35 16.46

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America.

Profitability

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America 5.72% 19.41% 8.92% Jack in the Box 5.64% -12.11% 6.88%

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Jack in the Box on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

