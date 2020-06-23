Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,520 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

