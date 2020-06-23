Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,540 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 119,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 145,796 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,948 shares of company stock worth $2,158,233 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

