FedEx (FDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FDX opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

