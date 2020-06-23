Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) will post sales of $42.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.66 million to $42.60 million. Financial Institutions reported sales of $41.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full-year sales of $171.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.33 million to $172.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $174.87 million, with estimates ranging from $173.94 million to $175.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $282.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

