Financial Review: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Savings Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sterling Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 150.76%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than First Savings Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.15 $17.00 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 0.88 $56.95 million $1.11 2.96

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 11.63% 11.21% 1.05% Sterling Bancorp 30.49% 16.55% 1.73%

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

