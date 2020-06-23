Finbar Group (ASX:FRI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 75,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The stock has a market cap of $167.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.76.

In other Finbar Group news, insider John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$63,000.00 ($44,680.85). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 123,327 shares of company stock worth $77,866.

Finbar Group Company Profile (ASX:FRI)

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

