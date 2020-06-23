First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 250.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 328,320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 387.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

