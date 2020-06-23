First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce $164.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.10 million and the lowest is $162.30 million. First Interstate Bancsystem reported sales of $164.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $672.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.00 million to $688.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $634.50 million, with estimates ranging from $616.40 million to $654.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

FIBK opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 224,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,106,000 after purchasing an additional 175,760 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

