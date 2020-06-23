First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 3,120.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 102,289 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

