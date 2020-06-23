First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,666.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $268,560. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.