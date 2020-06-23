First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.81, 2,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.49% of First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

