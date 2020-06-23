First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $32.96, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

