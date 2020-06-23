First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.03, 89,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 169,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

