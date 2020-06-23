First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.59, 127,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 268,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. tru Independence LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 59.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,055,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,137,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

