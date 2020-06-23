First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Shares Down 0%

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR)

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

