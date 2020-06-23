First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Shares Up 1.8%

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) shares shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.32, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.60% of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

