First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) shares dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.22, approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 922.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.