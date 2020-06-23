First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $18.15, 2,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 62.33% of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.