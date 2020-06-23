First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Shares Down 0%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71, approximately 7,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 16,380.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period.

