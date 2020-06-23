Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Guy Chiarello Sells 10,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,037,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,775 shares in the company, valued at $29,329,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.94. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.