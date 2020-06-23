Fiverr International Ltd. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fiverr International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiverr International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $71.37 on Monday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -45.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

