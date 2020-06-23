Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on F. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NYSE:F opened at $6.28 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $20,458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

