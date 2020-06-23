Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $753.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $74,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Forestar Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.