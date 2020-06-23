Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. Fortive’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

