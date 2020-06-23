Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Franklin Covey worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Fung bought 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,280. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

FC opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

