Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading Down 0.6%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 39.57% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

