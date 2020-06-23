Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,437.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

