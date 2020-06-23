Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stake Lowered by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at $11,199,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

FRPT opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,437.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $89.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

