Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Fulton Financial worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after buying an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 238,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 919,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 225,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

