FY2020 Earnings Forecast for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.42.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

