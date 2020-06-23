FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $122.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,367,319.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,091 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

