FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Daimler in a report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Daimler alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Main First Bank started coverage on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $41.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.