FY2020 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Corporation Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Envista in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of NVST opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $165,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,637,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Envista by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after purchasing an additional 723,121 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,760,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 898,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,620 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

