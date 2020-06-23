FY2020 EPS Estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Cut by Analyst

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.26) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

RNLSY opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.49.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

