Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Major Shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 1,001,312 Shares

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,001,312 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $8,260,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,622 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $42,845.94.

On Monday, June 15th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 6,164 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $55,784.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,532 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $80,712.72.

On Friday, June 12th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 17,232 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $150,263.04.

On Monday, June 8th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,659 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $54,665.94.

On Thursday, June 4th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,088 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $39,040.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,669 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92.

GRTX stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

