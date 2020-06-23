GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

GLIBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 762,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

