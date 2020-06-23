Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genmab A/S traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 6886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 598,785 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 65.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 612,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

