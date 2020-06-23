Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,150 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

