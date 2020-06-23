Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Brunswick worth $32,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -251.64 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.