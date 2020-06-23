Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of LiveRamp worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 188,721 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 184.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 73.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $32,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,530.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

