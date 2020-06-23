Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,691 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Medpace worth $33,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

