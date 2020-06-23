Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $174,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE:JBT opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

