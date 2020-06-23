Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,925 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Spotify worth $36,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spotify in the first quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.30.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.28 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $242.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

