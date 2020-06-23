Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Glencore’s score:

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.